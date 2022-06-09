Man given bail on arson charges

A man who was charged in relation to an arson attack in Mountmellick has been granted bail.
Kevin Moylan, 28, of 46 College View, Mountmellick is charged with three counts of arson at College View in Mountmellick on May 28.
Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client was willing to abide by strict bail conditions including signing on three times a week at Portlaoise Garda Station, only using the front entrance of his property, be of good behaviour and have no contact with the injured party in the case by any means including social media.
Judge Miriam Walsh granted bail with conditions and remanded the case back to September 8 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.
