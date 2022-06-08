Motorist detected driving at 182kph on the motorway in Laois

A motorist was caught driving at 182kph on the motorway in Laois on Tuesday.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle on the M7 outside of Portlaoise yesterday evening after it was detected travelling at 182kph.”
The speed limit on the motorway is 120kph. Gardai said: “The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.”
