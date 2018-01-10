Gardai issue statement on investigation of death of Brian Stack

The Gardai have issued a statement in response to claims this morning by the Stack family in relation to the investigation into the death of Brian Stack.

"In order to protect investigations, An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of on-going investigations," the statement said.

"An Garda Síochána does not comment on remarks by third-parties.

"The investigators leading the investigation relating to the death of Mr Brian Stack are satisfied that they have been provided with all the relevant information they require from within An Garda Síochána. The investigation team is receiving the co-operation of all relevant sections within An Garda Síochána in order to pursue all possible lines of enquiry.

"An Garda Síochána maintains regular contact with the Stack family for the purpose of keeping them informed of any relevant developments in this investigation.

An Garda Síochána is determined to bring the investigation into the death of Mr. Brian Stack to a successful conclusion," they stated.