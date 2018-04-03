Dublin Gardaí renew appeal for missing teenager after sights in another Leinster county

Gardaí at Dublin have renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Roza Jakubowska after receiving reports that she may be in the Carlow area.

Gardaí in Mountjoy, Dublin says she has been missing since since the 14th March 2018.

Roza is described as 5ft 5” in height, of thin build with long dark hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners. Gardaí have had reports of a number of sightings in the Carlow area in recent days but have yet to locate her.

Gardaí are concerned for Roza and asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.