Arrests made in connection with attack on Laois GAA player

Gardaí in Carlow investigating a serious assault on Laois football player Daniel 0'Reilly in Carlow town on Sunday night have arrested two men (both in their 20s) in connection with this investigation.

Both men were arrested yesterday, Tuesday April 3rd and are detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.