Substantial quantity of valuable tools and other equipment robbed in Portaoise
Gardaí Portlaoise are investigating the theft of tools, a generator and other equipment from a property in Portlaoise burglary last weekend.
The theft occurred sometime between 7pm Saturday, April 6 and 4.20am on Monday, April 9. Gardaí say a substantial quantity of valuable tools was taken from a property on Harpers Lane, Portlaoise during the burglary.
The stolen items include the following:
Road Saw (Honda Engine, white handles, red panels)
Clipper Road Saw (grey in colour)
Wacker Plate (honda engine)
Honda Generator
Briggs & Stratton Generator
Yellow Pipe Laser
Water pump
Four Consaw blades
Anybody with information on the theft can contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 8674100 or any Garda Station on the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
