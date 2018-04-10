Large garda presence in Portlaoise operation a precautionary measure

A small amount of drugs were seized and one man was charged during a garda operation in Portlaoise Town Centre last week.

Garda confirmed that four men were detained on Thursday, April 5 last during an operation carried out by Laois-based gardaí.

Four men who were the occupants of a BMW were detained during the operation and taken the Portlaoise Garda Station of questioning. The men and car was searched.

A small quantity of cannabis was discovered and one of the men, who are understood to be of African origin, is due to face court proceedings.

A substantial garda presence was involved but Laois Offaly gardaí says this was largely a precautionary measure. The men were brought separately to the garda station, also as a precaution.