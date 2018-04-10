Demand causes National Crime Victims Helpline to extend opening hours

The Crime Victims Helpline has announced new expanded hours in response to an increase in demand for its services.

Calls to the Helpline increased over 40% in 2016 and increased an additional 10% in 2017.

The national Crime Victims Helpline is a listening and support service for victims of crime in Ireland. Victims are provided with the time and space to talk about their experiences. The Helpline can also answer questions about the criminal justice system and provide information on specialised and local support services.

Michele Puckhaber is Executive Director.

“The feedback we have received from people accessing support and information from the Crime Victims Helpline is that they are very satisfied and grateful for our services. However, we have also heard that people want it to be easier to get in touch.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to reach us. Our phone number, 116 006, is free to call. People can contact us over email or text. The next obvious thing for us to do was to extend our hours,” he said.

The new hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10.00 to 17.00

Tuesday and Thursday - 9.30 to 18.30

Saturday - 14.00 to 16.00

Sunday - Closed

“No one who has experienced a crime should have to suffer in silence. The Crime Victims Helpline is here to listen,” said Ms Puckhaber.

Callers can call the Helpline at any time outside the regular hours and leave a message, and the call will be returned when the Helpline reopens.

The national helpline number is 116 006. The number for texts is 085 133 7711. Email is info@crimevictimshelpline.ie