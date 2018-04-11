Gun not seized in Portlaoise operation report gardaí
Lyster Square Portlaoise.
Laois Offaly Gardaí have confirmed that no gun was seized in an operation in Lyster Square, Portlaoise.
Confirming that a firearm was not recovered, a Garda spokesperson told the Leinster Express that it was unaware of the source of the alleged seizure.
A small amount of drugs were seized and one man was charged during the operation in town centre last week. Gardaí confirmed that four men were detained on Thursday, April 5 during an operation carried out by Laois-based gardaí.
Four men who were the occupants of a BMW were detained during the operation and taken the Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning. The men and car were searched.
A small quantity of cannabis was discovered and one of the men, who are understood to be of African origin, is due to face court proceedings.
A substantial garda presence was involved but Laois Offaly gardaí say this was largely a precautionary measure. The men were brought separately to the garda station, also as a precaution.
