Court hears of 'terrible attitude' of man charged with public order matters

A Portlaoise man with “a terrible attitude” was last week given a suspended prison sentence having been charged with three separate public order matters.

Before the court was Paul Greene (22), Cois Na Habhainn, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 11, 2017, at Mountain View, Portlaoise, the accused was acting in a threatening and abusive manner. He tried to obstruct a garda from arresting another man.

On September 25, 2017, at O’Moore Place, the gardaí attended at the accused’s home with a search warrant, but the accused pulled the warrant out of the garda’s hand and ripped it up.

He was verbally abusive and attempted to spit at the garda, said Sgt Kirby.

And on October 10 last, the accused was directed to leave O’Moore Place by gardaí, but he became abusive and threatening.

The accused had seven previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that at the time his client had a very poor attitude and felt that “the whole world appeared to be against him”. He is now facing up to his problems, said defence

He was using drugs in the company of negative peer groups, with his biggest problem being benzodiazepine tablets which made him very abusive.

He stopped cold turkey last December, but is still addicted to “weed”, said Mr Fitzgerald, although he had taken the first tentative steps towards addressing his problems.

Defence said that the accused, in his own words, needed “to get the head sorted” and had written letters of apology to the gardaí.

The court heard that the accused was on social welfare of €100 per week, out of which he gives his mother €20 and €20 to each of his children.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that all his offending was in relation to public order matters and the accused had a terrible attitude.

“The gardaí are just doing their job trying to keep Portlaoise safe,” said Judge Staines, telling the accused to take the chewing gum out of his mouth.

She asked was the accused willing to do community service, but the accused said he had back problems following a car accident.

On the charge of obstruction, Judge Staines imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year. The other charges were taken into consideration.

“I don’t want to see you back here, if you commit any more public order offences you will go to prison,” Judge Staines warned the accused.