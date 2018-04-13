'No recollection' of breaking into house

A man with 120 previous convictions who claimed he had no recollection of breaking into a house in Portarlington has been ordered to pay compensation for the damage he caused.

Edward McCabe (35), Clonbun, Trim, was last week charged with criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that between September 20/21, 2015, a house was burgled at Kilbride, Portarlington.

The back window of the house was smashed and the alarm activated, but the intruder escaped. The property was vacant at the time as the homeowner was on holidays. €600 damage was caused to the window.

Blood was found on the broken glass and after analysis it was discovered that the DNA matched the accused’s.

The accused had 120 previous convictions, including burglary, robbery and theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that at the time, the accused had been in the company of others and had no recollection of being at the building.

Since then, he has served a prison sentence and is now on methadone.

He has not come to garda attention since and was asking the court for an opportunity to mend his ways, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

She said the accused would gather up €50 a week from his social welfare to pay compensation.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the offence happened two years ago when the accused had been a heroin addict, but he is clean of the drug now.

Judge Staines adjourned the case to July 5, for a victim impact statement and a probation report.

She told the accused to have €800 compensation.