Woman tried to smuggle cannabis into prison in her underwear

A 27-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence for trying to smuggle in drugs to the local prison hidden in her underwear.

Before last week’s district court was Martina Ring (27), with an address in Athlone.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on March 8 this year, the accused was detected at the Midlands Prison with cannabis herb valued at €30 hidden in her underwear.

She had previous convictions, including three for drug offences.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client’s previous convictions were due to the accused’s reliance on cannabis.

Defence said that the accused had been visiting the father of her children in prison and she has now been barred from visiting him.

“She didn’t volunteer for this,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence concluded by saying that the accused had to get a new address due to her precarious situation.

The accused was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for one year.

