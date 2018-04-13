12-months probation for drugs into jail

A woman has been placed on probation for trying to bring diazepam into a prison in Portlaoise.

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Winifred Mongan (32), with an address at Cyprus Gardens, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

When the case first came before the court in January last, Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on November 3, 2017, at 3pm, the accused was detected going into the prison with 14 D5 tablets (diazepam).

A body search was conducted and she handed over the items, said the inspector.

The accused had six previous convictions, all for theft.

Defence solicitor, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick handed in a GP’s letter on behalf of the accused.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that at the time of the offence, the accused had been in a relationship with the person she had been visiting and she felt under pressure to bring the items in, feeling she had no choice but to comply.

Defence said the accused was no longer in that relationship.

The matter was put back in January to April 5 for a probation report.

When the case returned to the court in Portlaoise last week, after reading the probation report, Judge Catherine Staines placed the accused on a 12-month probation bond, on her own bond of €100.

The accused signed the probation bond in the body of the court.