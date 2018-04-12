Large Laois clubhouse broken into and vandalised

Portlaoise AFC is the latest victim of vandalism in the town.

There is disappointment among the members of Portlaoise AFC as their clubhouse was broken into and 'turned upside down' on Wednesday evening.

A post on the club's Facebook page said that nothing of any value was taken but windows and locks were broken and everything inside was turned upside down.

The club members are extremely disappointed and added that it is "quite frustrating and infuriating" to the volunteers and those who put in so much time and effort.

The break in happened a short time after the club's senior team enjoyed a massive win in the Leinster Senior League.

The vandals smashed a window to gain entry and continued through the building breaking locks and damaging property.

