Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate discovery of dead baby in boot of car

Laois Offaly Division Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of human remains in the boot of a car in Offaly.

While Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a death which was discovered in a car in Birr on March 29, it is suspected that the remains were those of a baby who was stillborn.

It is understood the death was discovered when the mother of the baby presented at Tullamore Hospital after delivering the baby in the vehicle days earlier.

Gardaí said that a post mortem examination was carried out on April 1 at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Natural causes are understood to be the cause.



The Irish Independent reports that the baby's death came to light after the mother attended hospital for treatment for medical complications arising from childbirth. It is understood the woman was in a very distressed condition.

The location of the remains then became known.