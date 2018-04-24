Man arrested after burglaries in Portlaoise overnight

One man has been arrested after two burglaries in Portlaoise last night.

The local man in his mid 20s has been detained for questioning.

The burglaries took place at a house and premises after midnight. The suspect was arrested at 4am.

Meanwhile, two men were detained at Tullamore garda station on Monday evening having been stopped by the divisional task force during a drug search.

Approximately €3,000 worth of cocaine was recovered. One man from Galway aged in 20s due is due before Tullamore district court this morning.