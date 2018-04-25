Men due in court over six Laois burglaries

Two men are due in court on Wednesday charged with a number of burglaries in Laois.

The Laois/Offaly garda task force arrested two men in their 20's who are charged with six burglaries last week in Portlaoise, Ballinakil and Mountrath.

The men are also charged with handling stolen cars.

Both are due in Tullamore Court on Wednesday morning.

