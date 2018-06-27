Laois resident seeking asylum jailed for car insurance offences

A man who was convicted for driving with no insurance for a sixth time, picking up a 20 year driving ban in Portlaoise along the way, has been jailed at Naas District Court.

Sekounda Idara (31), with an address at the Montague Hotel, Emo near Portlaoise, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at the June 20 sitting of the district court in Naas

After hearing the details of the case, Judge Staunton said while he had some sympathy for Mr Idara due to his circumstances, his record was “not good”.

The judge opted to jail him for five months.

But he fixed recognizances in the event of an appeal with no cash required, and he granted Mr Idara free legal aid.

The court was told that the defendant was found driving at Newbridge on March 29.

He had five previous convictions.

This included one received at Portlaoise Circuit Court in December 2015, when he was disqualified for two years.

In 2016, he was again disqualified and the penalty included a four year disqualification. On July 29 last year he received a 20 year ban from driving at a Portlaoise sitting.

Stephen Walsh, solicitor for Mr Idara, said that his client was living in direct provision as a refugee.

Originally from Ghana, he was paying maintenance to two mothers, for his two children.

One of his parents had been killed in Ghana.