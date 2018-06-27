Laois man asks to go into custody

A Portlaoise man last week asked to go into custody to “fix” himself.

Wesley O’Brien (19), Portlaoise, appeared before the court for finalisation in a criminal damage case.

This related to causing a total damage of €450 to the wing mirrors of a car, at Esker Hills, Portlaoise, on January 2, 2016. The matter was previously adjourned for a probation report and compensation.

When the case returned to court last week, defence said there was a very poor report on the accused.

Defence said there had been a marked deterioration in him and he now wishes to go into custody. He did not have the compensation

“I’m genuinely concerned for his welfare,” said defence.

Addressing the court himself, the accused admitted he “did things the wrong way”.

“I want to go into custody and fix myself,” he said.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed one month in prison.