Warrant issued for arrest of man in car sale defraud case

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a Portlaoise woman out of pocket to a value of €4,500 in a fraudulent car sale, after he failed to appear in court last week to pay the remaining compensation.

The injured party, a woman from Portlaoise, bought a motorcar from Patrick Lyons, The Printworks, Adelaide Villas, Bray, Co. Wicklow, on January 5, 2017, at a cost of €4,500.

She took out insurance on the car, but the accused was to book the VRT. She subsequently returned the car to him in Dundrum for minor repairs, but she never saw the car again and no money was returned to her.

The accused disposed of the car, leaving the woman at a loss of €4,500.

The case was adjourned a number of times for the accused to pay compensation.

On the last occasion, barrister, Ms Louise Troy said her client had a further €500 compensation.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had already paid €700 and €300, which had been received by the injured party. The total loss was €4,500.

The injured party was present in court, to say that the accused actually owed her €5,000, as he was also supposed to pay back €500 for the VRT.

The accused told the court he needed time to pay the money.

The matter was then adjourned to June for further compensation.

“The sooner you pay it, the sooner the case will be finished,” Judge Staines told the accused.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, solicitor Ms Thomasina Connell said the accused was not present in court.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.