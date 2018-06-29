Twenty-one year old should tell his parents of the offence

A 21-year-old man caught with around €1,370 of drugs should inform his parents of the offence and have sanctions imposed on him at home, said Judge Catherine Staines.

Before last week’s district court was Gary O’Sullivan (21), Clonbeg, Churchhill Meadows, Limerick, charged with having drugs for sale or supply.

Garda Tier said that on September 1, 2017, the gardaí detected a car acting in a suspicious manner at Meelick, Portlaoise, and after searching the car they found a small bag of MDMA.

The accused was searched and found to have cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, and cocaine, to a total value of circa €1,370.

The accused made admissions and said that himself and 11 others had chipped in to buy the cocaine for Electric Picnic, while the cannabis and MDMA were for himself and his girlfriend.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, who is a student and avid sportsman, had not intended sharing the drugs with anyone beyond the group he was meeting.

She said this incident had been an enormous wake up call for the accused.

Judge Catherine Staines asked did the accused’s parents know about the offence, to which Ms Fitzpatrick replied they did not.

Putting the matter back for a probation report, Judge Staines said she believed the accused’s parents should be informed and sanctions should be put in place at home.

The case was adjourned to September 13.

In the same incident, Val McDermott (21), Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick, was arrested after admitting he had tablets on him. He had no previous convictions.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client would welcome an opportunity to make a donation to the court poor box.

She said he is studying and the jeopardy he had put his career in was not to be understated.

Judge Staines said he was clearly an educated young man, but he was buying drugs from people who were involved in criminal gangs. Saying he had a great future ahead of him and he shouldn’t waste it, the judge told him she would give him an opportunity and directed the accused to donate €300 to the court poor box.

If paid, she said she would strike the matter out.