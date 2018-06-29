Woman brought drugs into Laois prison

A 22-year-old woman who claimed she was threatened to bring in €100 of drugs to the local prison has been given a suspended sentence.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 23, 2016, Roisin McNamara (22), O'Carolan Crescent, Kells, Co. Meath, was detected at the Midlands Prison with two packages of white powder valued approximately €100, which she tried to pass to a prisoner. She had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that the time her then-partner was serving a sentence. Their relationship had been tempestuous and violent and she was threatened to bring in the drugs and succumbed, but the manner in which she behaved on the day made it impossible for her not to be detected.

Mr Breen said the accused had kept clean of drugs until this relationship, but then she fell very heavily into heroin use.

She suffered an overdose around this time and was in a coma, which had a significant impact on her life.

Judge Staines imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for one year.