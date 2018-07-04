Laois man refused bail

A Portlaoise man was last week refused bail and remanded in custody, after being charged with assaulting another man in what was described as a serious feud between families.

At last week’s district court, Keith McDonagh (20), Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise, was charged with offences including violent disorder and assault causing harm, at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise, on May 28 this year.

The State objected to bail at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court due to the seriousness of the charges.

Detective Garda Michael O’Donovan said the incident, which was captured on CCTV, involved a number of people and featured the use of shovels, ax handles and weight bars.

During the incident the alleged injured party, Mr Michael O’Donoghue lost a part of his ear and suffered a number of blows, according to evidence given by Detective O’Donovan.

Det O’Donovan also told the court that there was “a serious feud” ongoing with the families and the State feared further offending.

Det O’Donovan gave evidence that as far back as January, 2016, there was a feud between the families and the same family feud escalated out of control just last month.

Defence for the accused, Mr Donncha Craddock, said that any evidence relating to CCTV should be viewed with caution.

Mr Craddock said the court could grant bail with certain conditions attached.

After hearing the State’s case, Judge Fiona Lydon said she would like to hear from the injured party before making any decision.

Det O’Donovan said he would see if he could get him to come to court and the matter was put back to second calling.

The injured party, Michael O’Donoghue came to court that afternoon to give evidence.

Mr O’Donoghue made a number of allegations in his evidence to the court and was cross-examined by defence for the accused.

The accused also gave evidence.

After hearing all of the evidence of the alleged facts, Judge Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear back before Portlaoise District Court this Thursday, July 5.