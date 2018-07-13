Driving disqualifications handed out in court

An Errill man who crashed his motorbike after drinking in a local pub leaving him in hospital for over three weeks was one of a number of people disqualified last week for road traffic offences.

Donal White (62), Village View, Errill, was charged at Portlaoise District Court with drink driving, and having no insurance.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 26, 2017, at Oldtown, Errill, a male was found lying in a ditch at the side of the road with his motorbike on top of him.

The gardaí detected a smell of alcohol from him, said Sgt Kirby, and he had no insurance.

The only person injured in the incident was himself, said Sgt Kirby.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client, a divorced man with four grown up sons, had not been able to work since the accident.

He had purchased the moped just before this incident and intended to tax and insure it, said Mr Meagher. The accused then went to the pub for a number of drinks and suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash, spending over three weeks in hospital.

Saying that the accused had not had a drink since, Mr Meagher acknowledged that he could have killed himself or someone else.

For drink driving, the accused was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for three years. For no insurance, he was fined €100 and disqualified for two years. A charge of no driving licence was taken into consideration.

In a separate matter, Orla Payne (42), Grange Hall, Mountmellick, was charged with dangerous driving and drink driving at O’Moore Street, Mountmellick, on March 17 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected with an alcohol reading of 88mg. She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client was out celebrating on that date and due to the inclement weather she couldn’t secure a taxi, so she made the very poor decision to get into her car and drive home. There was no accident.

She must take the consequences, said defence.

The accused was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for three years.

And Kevin Larkin, Roscrea Road, Birr, Co. Offaly, was charged with failure to comply, and drug possession, on March 18, 2017.

The accused had five previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that when arrested the accused cooperated up to a point, but he felt entitled to request his local GP to take the sample on the date. He now realises this was a refusal, said Mr Breen.

Defence also requested that any driving disqualification be postponed for six months.

Judge Staines fined the accused €300 and disqualified him from driving for four years, postponed until January 4, 2019. The charge of possession of cannabis was taken into consideration.

“If you drug drive again you will go to jail,” Judge Staines warned the accused.