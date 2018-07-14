Port man had €1,500 of drugs

A Portarlington man has been warned he may go to jail after gardaí seized €1,500 of drugs from his home,

Luke Dunne (23), Canal Court, Portarlington, was charged with two counts of drug possession, and one count of having drugs for sale or supply.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on a date in August, 2017, the gardaí conducted a search of the accused’s home in Portarlington and found cocaine valued at €1,400 and cannabis valued €100.

The accused had 16 previous convictions, nine for drug possession and two for sale or supply.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen admitted his client’s record was not good.

He said that over the last year the accused had developed an acute coke habit and amassed a large number of convictions and bench warrants.

Mr Breen said the accused was due back before the court in Tullamore on July 18 for a probation report.

He said the accused has now linked in with various services and has a meeting with Merchants Quay to avail of inservice treatment.

Saying she had a prison sentence in mind, Judge Catherine Staines ruled that she wanted to see a probation report on the accused first and adjourned the matter to July 19 next for the probation report.