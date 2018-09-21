21-year-old had MDMA, cocaine and ketamine

A 21-year-old man caught with around €1,370 of drugs was accompanied to court last week by his father, after Judge Catherine Staines told him he needed to inform his parents of the offence and have sanctions imposed on him at home.

Before last week’s district court was Gary O’Sullivan (21), charged with having drugs for sale or supply.

When he first appeared before the court in June, State’s evidence outlined that on September 1, 2017, the gardaí detected a car acting in a suspicious manner at Meelick, Portlaoise, and after searching the car they found a small bag of MDMA.

The accused was searched and found to have cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, and cocaine, to a total value of circa €1,370.

The accused made admissions and said that himself and 11 others had chipped in to buy the cocaine for Electric Picnic, while the cannabis and MDMA were for himself and his girlfriend.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, who is a student and avid sportsman, had not intended sharing the drugs with anyone beyond the group he was meeting.

She said this incident had been an enormous wake up call for the accused.

Judge Catherine Staines asked did the accused’s parents know about the offence, to which Ms Fitzpatrick replied they did not.

Putting the matter back for a probation report, Judge Staines said she believed the accused’s parents should be informed and sanctions should be put in place at home.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused’s father was present in court.

Ms Fitzpatrick asked that the accused be allowed ten weeks to complete a programme he is doing.

The matter was adjourned to December 20 next, for an up to date probation report.