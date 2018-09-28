Man threw food and drink around

A Portlaoise man who threw food around in a fast food outlet and abused staff has been told to pay compensation.

Owen Lawlor (36), Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 11, 2018, the accused was in a kebab shop in Portlaoise Top Square abusing the staff. He was throwing food and drink around and had to be arrested.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had apologised to the cafe owner and the gardaí.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had plenty of money for drink, so he could stop drinking for a few months and save up €300 compensation.

The matter was adjourned to November 8 next.