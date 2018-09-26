Laois car stolen from driveway as owner unloaded shopping

Petrol stations and the public are being asked to report sightings of a car stolen under the nose of the driver in Laois this week.

A silver Opel Zafira people carrier was stolen on Tuesday evening in Laois, from the driveway of a home while the driver unloaded their shopping.

Owner Siobhan Grady has made a plea on social media buy and sell groups to keep an eye out for her car.

"My car was just stolen from outside my house Opel Zafira number plate 05G3358, if anyone sees it please call Portlaoise garda station please it's my family car please keep an eye out thank you," she wrote after 8pm on September 25.

She goes on to explain that it was stolen from Mountrath.

"Keys were in it just carried in shopping and went back out to get keys and bag and the car was gone," she wrote.

In another post she asks petrol stations to watch out for the people carrier.

"There's not much petrol left so if ye can keep an eye out at petrol stations please," she said.

A Garda investigation is underway into the theft.

Laois Gardaí have advised the public to take keys and valuable items from their car and lock it, at all times, no matter how long they are away from the car.