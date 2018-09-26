Eighteen people arrested in huge Garda operation

Eighteen people have been arrested by Gardaí as part of Operation Thor 'Project Storm', a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in the Kilkenny - Carlow Division. The arrests were made during a day-of-action in the Carlow area yesterday (25th September).

Of the 18 arrests, 16 people were detained for questioning for a range of alleged offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage. Ten have since been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

A total of 36 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were carried out during the operation, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of 5 vehicles under the road traffic acts.

A number of community engagement activities also took place during the day, including road safety workshops at local schools. The Garda Mounted Unit visited a number of primary schools in the area and a crime prevention stand was set up at Carlow shopping centre.

The operation was led by Gardaí from the Carlow/ Kilkenny Division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

Twenty five Trainee Gardaí currently based at the Garda College in Templemore also took part in the operation.