Man stabbed in the head in Portlaoise

Gardai are investigating an incident in Portlaoise on Tuesday evening in which a man received two stab wounds to the head.

The incident took place at O'Moore Place and Gardai were called to the scene at 8.30pm.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, has been taken to Portlaoise Hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is described as being still serious, but stable.

Gardai have said that they believe only two men may have been involved in the incident, and both are believed to be well known to each other.

The man who suffered the wounds was the only person at the scene when they arrived.

Gardai say they are keeping an open mind on the matter and are seeking the public's help in their investigation.

Anybody with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100