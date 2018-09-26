Possible case of exposure being investigated by gardaí in Portlaoise

Gardaí investigating a possible incident of exposure in Portlaoise are treating the report cautiously.

Laois Offaly Division confirmed that they received a call at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 25 from a member of the public.

An individual was seen acting suspiciously near a newly opened fitness centre near the Portlaoise Retail Park just off the Timahoe Road. Several primary schools are located in the vicinity.

A witness reported seeing a male appearing to expose himself near bushes.

While gardaí say they are taking the matter seriously and investigating, they have yet to confirm that it was a case of exposure. They say they are treating the report cautiously as there have been no other reports at this time.

Anybody with information are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100