Confidential voicemail reporting of bribery and corruption under new garda initiative

The public will be able to report claims of bribery and corruption to the Gardaí through a new condidential voicemail service.

Gardaí say the system is message based and enables the caller to leave a confidential voicemail which will be evaluated by staff attached to the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit.

This Unit was set up within the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in 2017 and is dedicated to the investigation and prevention of bribery and corruption occurring both within and outside the state. Bribery and Corruption Offences can also be committed outside the jurisdiction by Irish citizens and business entities.

Detective Superintendent Gerard Walsh of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said rhe recent enactment of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offence) Act 2018 consolidates the legislation in this area.

"It adds new offences relating to corruption occurring both within and outside the state, and applies to individuals as well as business entities. This legislation also extends the liability of corporate entities for the corrupt actions of their employees and agents.

"An Garda Síochána is committed to proactively investigating offences of this nature and in that context set up a unit dedicated to this purpose. This confidential phone line provides an avenue for concerned persons to report possible cases of bribery and corruption which might otherwise go unreported,” said Det Supt Gerard Walsh.

The Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting Line number is 1800 40 60 80.