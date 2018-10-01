Portlaoise prisoner to face trial for chipper murder

A Dubliner who is in jail in Portlaoise and is accused of murdering a man outside a chipper 17 years ago is to be arraigned later this month.

Brian Rattigan was due to go on trial before the Central Criminal Court early next year.

The 37-year-old of Cooley Road in Drimnagh is charged with the murder of Declan Gavin (21) outside the Abrakebabra fast-food in Crumlin Shopping Centre on August 25, 2001.

A date of January 14th next had been set for the start of the six-week trial. However, his barrister yesterday (Monday) asked the court to set an arraignment date.

Brendan Grehan SC was granted his request for the October arraignment, along with the preparation of a governor’s report from Portlaoise Prison, where Mr Rattigan is currently in custody.

Mr Justice Michael White set October 22nd as the arraignment date.

Pauline Walley SC, prosecuting, did not object, but informed the court that the State would not be in a position to call evidence on that date.