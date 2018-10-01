Burglary on Laois Carlow border foiled after neighbour alerts Gardai

An alert neighbour has helped foil a burglary on the Laois Carlow border.

Laois Offaly Gardai say an attempted burglary of a domestic garage in Doonane, Crettyard on Sunday night around 10.15pm was prevented after the culprits were disturbed.

A white van was reported as suspicious by neighbour. Gardai say the call prevented the crime being completed.

"Timely call from neighbour in this instance was instrumental in crime being prevented as Garda patrol was in area within minutes," said Laois Crime Prevention Officer Graham Kavanagh.

He appealed to the public to secure property to best of their ability, and report all suspicious activity to Gardai.

"Neighbours keeping an eye out for each other is crucial and timely reminder to review your security such as lighting alarms and getting involved in your community alert text alert. Secure sheds effectively and mark and record equipment e.g. ride ons and gardening equipment," he said.

No arrests were made after the attempted raid.