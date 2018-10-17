Large haul of drugs seized at Laois Mail Centre

A large haul of drugs has been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized over 7kg of herbal cannabis on Tuesday. The illegal drugs were discovered in separate parcels originating in Thailand and the USA and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

The illegal drugs had an estimated value of €140,000. The cannabis was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Stella.

Revenue officers also seized 3.5kgs of cannabis resin worth €21,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday. The parcel, which originated in Thailand, was bound for an address in Dublin. The cannabis was concealed in the inner lining of a suitcase, declared as ‘baby clothes’.

Investigations are ongoing.

Thee seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.