'Chronic heroin addict' jailed for theft of meat and other items

A Portarlington man described as a chronic heroin addict has been jailed for a number of shoplifting offences.

Kamil Cruk (26), 9 Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington, appeared before the district court on a number of occasions charged with thefts.

Evidence was given by Sgt JJ Kirby that on May 23 this year, the accused entered Lidl, Portlaoise, and stole meat to a total value of €94. The property was not recovered.

Then on June 21, the accused again went into Lidl and stole various meats to a value of €178.21. This property was recovered.

In separate matters, the accused was charged with theft from Tesco, and theft from Dealz, on February 20.

The total value of goods stolen from both stores was €119.45 and the property was recovered.

The accused had a number of previous convictions, including convictions for drugs and the possession of knives.

All matters were previously adjourned for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Insp Ollie Baker said the accused was still well known to gardaí.

Insp Baker also said that in the last number of weeks the accused’s house had been searched and an investigation was ongoing concerning drug matters.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said the accused had been feeding his habit by stealing voraciously, but he has now stopped and is attending with a drugs counsellor.

Defence said the accused was struggling hard with his addiction.

Judge Staines said that the difficulty was these thefts had been committed while the accused was out on bail.

Judge Staines said she had every sympathy for him as he was a chronic heroin addict, but she had to protect the public until he gets himself sorted out. The judge imposed six months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of appeal.