Three men charged with assault in Laois pub
Three Portlaoise men will be sent forward to the Circuit Court charged with violent disorder and a number of assaults in a local pub.
Hayden Delaney (22), 4 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, is charged with violent disorder; Patrick Delaney (19), 169 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, is charged with violent disorder and section 3 assault; and Adam Keogh (24), 37 St Brigids Place, is charged with violent disorder, two section 3 assaults, and production of an article in the course of a dispute. All of the charges relate to an incident at The Office Bar, Portlaoise, on February 25, 2018.
A book of evidence has been served on each man.
The matter will now be sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court on December 4 next. Defence for Hayden and Patrick Delaney is Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick and one junior counsel each, while defence for Adam Keogh is Mr Declan Breen and one junior counsel.
