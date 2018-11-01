Halloween stabbing victim in Athy in critical condition

Duke street cordoned off for investigation

Paula Campbell

Reporter:

Paula Campbell

File photo

Gardai in Kildare are investigating after a man was stabbed in Duke street in Athy in the early hours of this morning.

The man was taken to hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

The area has been cordoned off for technical and CCTV examination. 

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Contact Kildare garda station 045 527730 with information.