Halloween stabbing victim in Athy in critical condition
Duke street cordoned off for investigation
File photo
Gardai in Kildare are investigating after a man was stabbed in Duke street in Athy in the early hours of this morning.
The man was taken to hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.
The area has been cordoned off for technical and CCTV examination.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Contact Kildare garda station 045 527730 with information.
