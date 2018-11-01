Gardaí appeal for the public's help after Athy murder victim is identified

Gardaí in Athy are appealing for information as part of their murder investigation following confirmation that David Boland from Nurney, Co Kildare was the victim of the attack which claimed his life.

At approximately 5:30am Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on Duke Street Athy near the Gorta charity where a 34-year-old man was found with a number of apparent stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where he later died.

An incident room has been established in Athy Garda Station where a case conference was held by the investigating team earlier today. The State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified of the death and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to the case. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are assisting with the investigation.

The deceased was a father of three who ran his own business in the Athy area.

Speaking this afternoon at Athy Garda Station Superintendent Martin Walker said: "From our enquiries to date we understand a number of people were in the vicinity when this incident occurred and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Duke Street area at approximately 5:30am this morning to come forward. We would also appeal to passing motorists, and in particular, those with dash cam footage, to contact us here at the incident room. A silver/grey Audi (owned by the victim) was driven from the scene following the incident to nearby Woodstock Street where it was set alight, again we would appeal to anyone with information on the movements of this car to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station 059- 8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.