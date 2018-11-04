Young man charged with David Boland murder in Athy

A young Athy man charged with the murder of David Boland, aged 34 and from Nurney, appeared at Naas Courthouse this morning.

Calvin Cullen whose address was given as 47 Greenhills, Athy was brought before by Judge Desmond Zaidan in a special sitting of Naas District Court.

Detective Garda Niall Bambrick gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused with the murder of David Boland.

When charged the defendant said: “I never meant for him to die, I’m sorry for his family. I hope they believe I didn’t mean that to happen.”

Det Bambrick said it’s alleged the deceased was stabbed three times in Duke Street in the early hours of November 1 and it’s alleged there were a number of people on the street at the time.

The victim was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise but died sometime later.

He told Judge Zaidan it’s alleged the deceased was driving, parked the vehicle and came into contact with the suspect.

Barrister Laurence Goucher (instructed by Kieran O’Brien Solicitors, Limerick) sought legal aid for a solicitor and two counsel. He also applied for a legal aid certificate for psychiatric evaluation and Judge Zaidan said he would deal with this at a later date.

The defendant, who wore a black top, grey trousers and white runners was using crutches. He wore a two-tone blue tracksuit top, which covered his face, when he left the building.

He spoke only once during the 15 minute hearing to indicate that he had received medical attention.

Cullen was remanded in custody but will appear again at Naas District Court on Thursday.