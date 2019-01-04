Thieves target unlocked cars in crime spree in Midlands town

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing to the public for help after at least four incidents of theft from cars in a large town this week.

A number of vehicles were entered and had property taken in Edenderry, Offaly on Wednesday night, December 2 and Thursday night, December 3.

Gardaí report that the vehicles were targeted in Rectory Meadows, Patrick's Wood, Carrick Road, and St. Teresa's Terrace.

They are appealing to people who might have noticed individuals acting suspiciously around the town or who may have CCTV at the listed locations to contact them in Edenderry on 04697-31290.

The Laois-Offaly Crime Prevention Officer is reminding people to ensure no valuable property is left in vehicles overnight and to always lock and secure your car.

38% of cars that have property stolen from them are unlocked while parked outside houses, statistics show.