Garda appeal for stolen Nissan Qashqai after woman assaulted by a gang in Laois on Carlow border

A woman is in hospital after a violent assault involving three men at her home in Killeshin, Co Laois near the Carlow border.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help with the investigation into the assault which they believe is linked to another incident in Bagnelstown, Co Carlow which took place a couple of hours earlier.

Laois Offaly Division Gardaí are leading the investigation into the series of events the first of which took place at about 2 am on Friday, January 11.

A 06 green Skoda Octavia was seen leaving the scene of burglary from a house in the Clonmullen area of Bagnelstown. Nobody was injured in this incident but some property may have been taken.

The middle-aged woman was assaulted two hours later after a car, believed to be the same Skoda, was found burned out in the Killeshin area of Laois.

Gardaí say three men are understood to have gained entry to a nearby house where they were confronted by the woman who lived there with her partner. An assault took place after she attempted to prevent them from taking the keys of her car.

The men made their escape in a grey/silver coloured 171 Nissan Qashqai. Gardaí believe the car was driven back in the Carlow direction.

The woman was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. While her injuries are not life-threatening, she is believed to be badly shaken by what happened. She is assisting Garda Detectives with their enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing with anybody with information or who may have seen vehicles involved in the incidents driving at speed in Carlow or Laois on Friday morning to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to trace the whereabouts of the Nissan.

People can are asked to contact Gardaí in Portlaoise at 057 8674100 or Carlow Garda Station at 59 9136620.