Laois woman accused of €10,000 theft from accounts at a Kildare Post Office

A part-time worker with An Post from Laois appeared at Naas District Court on January 10 charged in connection with a number of alleged theft offences amounting to just over €10,000 from accounts at Newbridge Post Office.

Aisling Downey, 24 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise, is charged with six counts of theft under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Act 2001.

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob, prosecuting, said the Director of Public Prosecution has opted that the case can be heard in the District Court, but only if Ms Downey, a part-time worker and student, pleads guilty.

If not it will go to the Circuit Court.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7 for the defence to decide on its options.