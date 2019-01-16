Portlaoise man pepper-sprayed outside nightclub

A Portlaoise man who had to be pepper-sprayed after behaving aggressively to both nightclub staff and gardaí has been convicted and fined.

Hayden Delaney (22), 4 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening or abusive behaviour, at Top Square, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 27 last year, the accused had to be restrained by staff at a local nightclub due to his aggressive behaviour.

When the gardaí arrived he became aggressive towards them and had to be pepper sprayed. Sgt Kirby said the accused failed to cooperate with the gardaí .

The accused had no previous convictions, but recently pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder before Portlaoise Circuit Court.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was leaving the nightclub on the night carrying a plastic cup when he was stopped by staff and an argument ensued.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused plays soccer and football and was familiar with some of the security staff and he had since apologised to them through that forum.

She said the accused, a father of two, was setting a very poor example to his children.

Ms Fitzpatrick asked the court to consider adjourning the matter to allow the accused to make a donation to the court poor box, but Judge Catherine Staines ruled she would finalised the case that day and convicted and fined the accused €100.