Portlaoise man gave garda lip while drunk

A Portlaoise man has been directed to complete a restorative justice programme after he “gave lip” to a garda sitting in a public order vehicle.

Gavin Mulhall (21), 43 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 18 last, at Church Avenue, Portlaoise, the accused went up to a garda van, opened the door and gave a garda lip, before he ran down the street.

Sgt Kirby said the accused was very drunk, but when he sobered up he was very apologetic.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that when the accused came to and the drink began to wear off he apologised, adding that his client had written letters of apology to the gardaí.

Defence said the accused had far too much to drink on the night and there was no rational explanation for his behaviour.

“He’s a nice fella when he’s sober,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

In ruling, Judge Catherine Staines said: “It’s a sad indictment of our society that we need public order vans to deal with mainly drunk young men. If there was no alcohol I’d have 80% less work.”

The matter was put back to April 25, for the accused to complete an restorative justice programme.