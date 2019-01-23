Two men due in court following car burglary on Laois/Carlow border

Two men were arrested and are due in court on Wednesday charged in connection with a number of offences including the burglary of a car in the Killeshin area on the Laois/Carlow border.

Following the burglary in the Killeshin area of Laois on January 11, Gardai from Abbeyleix, Portlaoise and Carlow arrested and detained two males.

The 19 and 20-year-old Carlow natives will be appearing at Carlow District Court on January, 23 charged with a number of offences in connection with this and other incidents.

A woman who was assaulted in the car burglary incident was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. While her injuries are not life-threatening, she is believed to be badly shaken by what happened.

Laois Offaly gardai thanked the public for their help.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in these matters and always remain vigilant."

READ MORE: Garda appeal for stolen Nissan Qashqai after woman assaulted by a gang in Laois on Carlow border.