Gardaí make 28 arrests for raft of offences including drugs and child pornography

Gardaí have made 28 arrests following an Operation Thor crackdown on crime in a county bordering Laois.

Numerous searches were conducted as part of the operation on Tuesday, January 29 including the seizure of cannabis herb and plants worth €25,000 in Leighlinbridge.

Other offences yielding arrests included thefts, assaults, burglaries, criminal damage, extortion/fraud, child pornography, drugs offences and cultivation of drugs.

Carlow gardaí say 28 people were arrested with 20 people charged. Some 14 were arrested on warrants.

Five people appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court on Tuesday evening with two remanded in custody.

Gardaí also carried out 60 checkpoints where six vehicles were seized and one person was arrested and charged for drink driving.

Revenue Officials also assisted in this operation and sampled 50 vehicles with one detection for illegal green diesel. A fixed charge penalty notice will be issued in this case.