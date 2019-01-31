Man restrained and arrested at hospital

A Graiguecullen man who acted aggressively in the A&E department of Portlaoise hospital has been ordered to pay compensation.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Darren Kirwan (29), with an address at 12 Olive Crescent, Fruithill, Graiguecullen, was charged with being intoxicated in public, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 12 last, at 00.20am , the accused was acting in an aggressive manner to the staff of the A&E department at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

When the gardaí arrived they found the accused on the footpath outside in an intoxicated state and acting threateningly.

He had to be restrained and arrested, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had 44 previous convictions, 26 of which were for public order offences.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client had written two letters of apology.

She said the accused, who is married with four children, was working, but unfortunately last August he was the victim of an unprovoked knife attack to the face and had to spend a considerable period of time in hospital.

Ms Troy said that he had suffered a deep trauma after the attack and went off the rails.

On the night of the offence, he took alcohol and unprescribed medication, she said.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Catherine Staines to April 11 next, for a probation report on the accused and €200 compensation to be paid.