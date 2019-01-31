Woman had €420 of cannabis

A Mountmellick woman has been charged with having €420 of cannabis for sale.

Amy Bergin (19), 1 Bay Road, Mountmellick, was charged with drug possession, and possession for sale or supply, at 36 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, on December 11 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected with cannabis herb valued at €420.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client accepted the difficulty she was in and had cooperated fully with the gardaí.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that in many ways getting caught had been a wake up call for the accused. She said the accused was supported in court by her mother.

The matter was adjourned to April 4 next for a probation report.