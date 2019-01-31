Laois man stole Calvin Klein gift

A Portlaoise man has been given a prison sentence for shoplifting a gift set from a local chemists.

At last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, PJ O’Shea (26), 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with theft, from Boots Pharmacy, Laois Shopping Centre, James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, on December 18 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 18 last, the accused entered Boots Pharmacy, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, and stole a Calvin Klein gift set valued at €67.

The accused had 30 previous convictions, including 13 for theft and convictions for burglary and attempted robbery.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said the accused was holding his hands up as soon as possible.

He is now attending Coote Street and is on 105ml of methadone, said Ms Troy, adding that he has been attending at Coote Street for about a year.

Judge Catherine Staines asked why was he continuing to shoplift, to which Ms Troy replied that the accused did not know.

Ms Troy said that if given time the accused could offer some compensation.

However, Judge Staines said she had already given the accused numerous opportunities and he had continued to shoplift, so she had to impose a prison sentence.

The accused was given a two-month sentence, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.